U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Casey M. Slack, Advanced education in general dentistry director, far left, poses with the dental residency class of 2023 at before the start of Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s residency graduation ceremony May 25 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Dental Residents consisted of (From left to right) Capt. William Niermeyer, Capt. Makenna Basore, Capt. Kendall Polk, Capt.Kaysee Ishman, and Capt. Nicholas Grennell. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kenneth Stiles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 15:11 Photo ID: 7860870 VIRIN: 230525-F-MA885-031 Resolution: 3936x2216 Size: 5.37 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 88th Resident Graduation, by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.