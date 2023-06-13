Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 88th Resident Graduation

    2023 88th Resident Graduation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Casey M. Slack, Advanced education in general dentistry director, far left, poses with the dental residency class of 2023 at before the start of Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s residency graduation ceremony May 25 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Dental Residents consisted of (From left to right) Capt. William Niermeyer, Capt. Makenna Basore, Capt. Kendall Polk, Capt.Kaysee Ishman, and Capt. Nicholas Grennell. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kenneth Stiles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 15:11
    Photo ID: 7860870
    VIRIN: 230525-F-MA885-031
    Resolution: 3936x2216
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 88th Resident Graduation, by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Lt Gen Miller
    WPAFB
    DHA
    88th MDG

