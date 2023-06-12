Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nothing Was The Same [Image 1 of 3]

    Nothing Was The Same

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Soto 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A student pilot prepares to take his dollar ride flight in the T-6A Texan II at Vance Force Base, Okla., May 30. This event is traditionally known as their “Dollar Ride” signifying that no Air Force flight is ever free.
    (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Christian Soto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 15:12
    Photo ID: 7860864
    VIRIN: 230530-F-CD382-1008
    Resolution: 6208x4143
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nothing Was The Same [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Christian Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nothing Was The Same
    Nothing Was The Same
    Nothing Was The Same

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    T-6A Texan II
    71st Flying Training Wing
    UPT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT