Tuesday Sunset Parade

Corporal Jackson A. Acree, rifleman,Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, executes an inspection sequence during a Tuesday Sunsent Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va, June 13, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Major General William H. Seely III, Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier, U.S. Army Director, Defense Intelligence Agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

