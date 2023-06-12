172nd First Responders Receive Active Shooter Response Training

Members of the 172nd Security Forces Squadron, 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron (Firefighters) and the 172nd Resource Protection Team gathered at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training June 3-4, 2023. A.L.E.R.R.T. integrates law enforcement, emergency medical responders and their augmentees into a cohesive, decisive team that improves future responses. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 13:27
|Photo ID:
|7860414
|VIRIN:
|230605-Z-BT678-1052
|Resolution:
|4128x6192
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
