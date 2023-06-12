172nd First Responders Receive Active Shooter Response Training

Master Sgt. Stephen Braswell, of the 172nd Security Forces Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, secures a room during Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy June 3-4, 2023. A.L.E.R.R.T. integrates the 172nd Security Forces Squadron, 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron (Firefighters) and the 172nd Resource Protection Team into a cohesive, decisive team that improves active shooter and serious incident responses. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)

