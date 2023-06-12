172nd First Responders Receive Active Shooter Response Training

Senior Master Sgt. Josiah Buckner, of the 172nd Security Forces Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, secures a simulated injury during Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy June 3-4, 2023. A.L.E.R.R.T. integrates the 172nd Security Forces Squadron, 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron (Firefighters) and the 172nd Resource Protection Team into a cohesive, decisive team that improves active shooter and serious incident responses. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 13:27
|Photo ID:
|7860407
|VIRIN:
|230605-Z-BT678-2063
|Resolution:
|4940x3950
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
