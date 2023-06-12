Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd First Responders Receive Active Shooter Response Training [Image 1 of 3]

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Josiah Buckner, of the 172nd Security Forces Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, secures a simulated injury during Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy June 3-4, 2023. A.L.E.R.R.T. integrates the 172nd Security Forces Squadron, 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron (Firefighters) and the 172nd Resource Protection Team into a cohesive, decisive team that improves active shooter and serious incident responses. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.)

    Air National Guard
    security forces
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    172nd Airlift Wing
    resource protection team

