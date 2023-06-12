Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Cavalry Museum Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Cavalry Museum Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley, KAN. - U.S. Army Soldiers and Community members and viewing the newly opened U.S. Cavalry Museum after the ribbon cutting ceremony, on Fort Riley, June 13, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Caroline Countryman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 13:16
    Photo ID: 7860357
    VIRIN: 230613-A-MO442-903
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 341.26 KB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 6

    This work, U.S. Cavalry Museum Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

