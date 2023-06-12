Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Clive Johnson

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Clive Johnson is currently an Aerospace Propulsion Specialist for the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Johnson has been an Air Reserve Technician with the 908th Airlift Wing since 2013 and was recently recognized as the 908 AW’s 2022 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

