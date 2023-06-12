I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Clive Johnson

Tech. Sgt. Clive Johnson is currently an Aerospace Propulsion Specialist for the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Johnson has been an Air Reserve Technician with the 908th Airlift Wing since 2013 and was recently recognized as the 908 AW’s 2022 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US