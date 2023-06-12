Re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin

Norfolk, Va. (June 9, 2023). AT2(AW) Jeffrey Meyer, assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit-Norfolk re-enlists aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64) with members of his command and family present. The ceremony was coordinated and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, which is located next to the battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is one of ten U.S Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command; there is no fee to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).





