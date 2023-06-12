Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd MDG Det-1 prepares for eval

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    The Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Medical Group Detachment 1 tested a new tent system to prepare for an external evaluation during April’s regularly scheduled drill in Richmond, Virginia. Further training was accomplished during a collective training event with Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen May 15-25 in Virginia Beach where the EXEVAL was conducted. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    This work, 192nd MDG Det-1 prepares for eval, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    CERFP
    Virginia Air National Guard
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    MDG Det-1

