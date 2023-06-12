The Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Medical Group Detachment 1 tested a new tent system to prepare for an external evaluation during April’s regularly scheduled drill in Richmond, Virginia. Further training was accomplished during a collective training event with Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen May 15-25 in Virginia Beach where the EXEVAL was conducted. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 7860224 VIRIN: 230401-Z-ME883-1194 Resolution: 3489x2617 Size: 2.28 MB Location: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 192nd MDG Det-1 prepares for eval, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.