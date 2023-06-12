Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Randy Cephus 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    A 1st Cavalry Division Soldier demonstrates how to properly throw a flotation device to a drowning victim during the inaugural Fort Cavazos, Texas Safety Day, May 19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 12:00
    Photo ID: 7860218
    VIRIN: 230519-A-KB629-005
    Resolution: 1659x1883
    Size: 603.2 KB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event [Image 3 of 3], by Randy Cephus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event
    USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event
    USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cephus cavazos osha safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT