A 1st Cavalry Division Soldier demonstrates how to properly throw a flotation device to a drowning victim during the inaugural Fort Cavazos, Texas Safety Day, May 19.
This work, USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event [Image 3 of 3], by Randy Cephus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event
