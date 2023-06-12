Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 4 of 5]

    Re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (June 9, 2023). AT2(AW) Jeffrey Meyer, assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit-Norfolk re-enlists aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64) with members of his command and family present. The ceremony was coordinated and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, which is located next to the battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is one of ten U.S Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command; there is no fee to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Re-enlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Battleship Wisconsin, Re enlistment Ceremony

