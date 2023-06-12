Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE supports the Fort Cavazos Safety Day Event

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Randy Cephus 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Belton Lake lead ranger, Jewel Hale describes the function and operation of a dam to booth visitors during the Fort Cavazos Safety Day, May 19.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 12:00
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
