Members of the IRT mission, Healthy Tennesseans, pose for a group photo at Rhea County Middle School in Dayton, Tennessee on June 12th, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7860024
|VIRIN:
|061223-Z-NI120-0002
|Resolution:
|3977x3182
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Healthy Tennesseans IRT Group Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT