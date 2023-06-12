Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Healthy Tennesseans IRT Group Photo [Image 1 of 2]

    Healthy Tennesseans IRT Group Photo

    TN, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaliea Green 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the IRT mission, Healthy Tennesseans, pose for a group photo at Rhea County Middle School in Dayton, Tennessee on June 12th, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 10:31
    Location: TN, US
    IRT
    Healthy Tennesseans
    Healthy Tennesseans IRT

