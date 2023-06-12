U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division supporting the 4th Infantry Division, prepare to conduct a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 13. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 10:36 Photo ID: 7860008 VIRIN: 230613-Z-MI513-1004 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 0 B Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tankers prepare for live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.