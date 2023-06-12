Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tankers prepare for live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area [Image 1 of 4]

    Tankers prepare for live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Don Juan, with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division supporting the 4th Infantry Division, waits as he and his unit prepare to conduct a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 13. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 10:39
    VIRIN: 230613-Z-MI513-1011
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Tank Range; SteadfastandLoyal; StrongerTogether; USArmy; VictoryCorps; EUCOM; 4thInfantryDivision

