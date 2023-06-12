Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) participates in a multiple large deck event

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) The Aquitaine-class frigate FS Lorraine (D657) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) transit in formation during a multiple large deck event. Rafael Peralta is participating in a multiple large deck event, that has U.S. Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), joined with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Izumo-class helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) along with surface units from Canada and France. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    7th Fleet
    CTF 70
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

