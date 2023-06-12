USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) participates in a multiple large deck event

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) The Aquitaine-class frigate FS Lorraine (D657) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) transit in formation during a multiple large deck event. Rafael Peralta is participating in a multiple large deck event, that has U.S. Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), joined with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Izumo-class helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) along with surface units from Canada and France. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

