PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) The Aquitaine-class frigate FS Lorraine (D657) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) transit in formation during a multiple large deck event. Rafael Peralta is participating in a multiple large deck event, that has U.S. Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), joined with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Izumo-class helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) along with surface units from Canada and France. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 08:45
|Photo ID:
|7859645
|VIRIN:
|230609-N-JO829-1022
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) participates in a multiple large deck event, by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
