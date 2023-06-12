Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Ansbach U.S. Army Birthday Run

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Haderlein 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    ANSBACH, Germany (June 14, 2023) - U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach observed the U.S. Army birthday with a morning run with all the units from around the garrison. The run was followed by a friendly tug-of-war competition and the ceremonial cake cutting by the oldest and youngest Soldiers at the event.
    248 years ago, on June 14, 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Army after the outbreak of the American Revolution. Since our founding, millions have fought and died on battlefields around the world in service to our nation.
    The Army's legacy has been built on this history, displayed in the dedication, courage and heroism of the American Soldier. Today, we commemorate all who have answered the call to service since the Army's founding.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

