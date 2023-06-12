ANSBACH, Germany (June 14, 2023) - U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach observed the U.S. Army birthday with a morning run with all the units from around the garrison. The run was followed by a friendly tug-of-war competition and the ceremonial cake cutting by the oldest and youngest Soldiers at the event.

248 years ago, on June 14, 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Army after the outbreak of the American Revolution. Since our founding, millions have fought and died on battlefields around the world in service to our nation.

The Army's legacy has been built on this history, displayed in the dedication, courage and heroism of the American Soldier. Today, we commemorate all who have answered the call to service since the Army's founding.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 08:31 Photo ID: 7859634 VIRIN: 230614-A-DX265-009 Resolution: 1804x2048 Size: 0 B Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Ansbach U.S. Army Birthday Run, by Jacqueline Haderlein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.