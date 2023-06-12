Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Precommand Course

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, Army Aviation branch chief and U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, stands with Army Aviation Precommand Class 23-004 at Fort Novosel, Alabama, June 13, 2023.

