Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, preforms a pass and review of The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops at ATMIS headquarters in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 13, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 06:56
|Photo ID:
|7859446
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-YD744-0464
|Resolution:
|5821x3873
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|MOGADISHU, SO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, AFRICOM Commander Battlefield Circulation to Somalia [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT