    AFRICOM Commander Battlefield Circulation to Somalia [Image 6 of 7]

    AFRICOM Commander Battlefield Circulation to Somalia

    MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, preforms a pass and review of The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops at ATMIS headquarters in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 13, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 06:56
    Photo ID: 7859446
    VIRIN: 230613-F-YD744-0464
    Location: MOGADISHU, SO 
    AFRICOM
    Somalia
    Battlefield Circulation

