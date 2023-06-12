Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall are recognized for obtaining their Community College of the Air Force degrees during a graduation ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 13, 2023. The CCAF provides a path to higher learning for those with a calling to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 05:10 Photo ID: 7859414 VIRIN: 230613-F-AB266-775 Resolution: 7403x5288 Size: 6.66 MB Location: SUFFOLK, ENG, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall honors newest CCAF graduates, by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.