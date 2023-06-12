Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall honors newest CCAF graduates

    SUFFOLK, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall are recognized for obtaining their Community College of the Air Force degrees during a graduation ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 13, 2023. The CCAF provides a path to higher learning for those with a calling to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    CCAF
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundreth

