Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall are recognized for obtaining their Community College of the Air Force degrees during a graduation ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 13, 2023. The CCAF provides a path to higher learning for those with a calling to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 05:10
|Photo ID:
|7859414
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-AB266-775
|Resolution:
|7403x5288
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, RAF Mildenhall honors newest CCAF graduates, by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT