Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Detrion Harris, right, from Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Chris Kaiser, from Los Gatos, California, both assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, assist in a firefighting overhaul exercise during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck, June 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

