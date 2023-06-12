Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Detrion Harris, from Fayetteville, Arkansas, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, uses a naval firefighting thermal imager (NFTI) to assist in a firefighting overhaul exercise during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck, June 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

