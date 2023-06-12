Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    mass casualty drill [Image 5 of 8]

    mass casualty drill

    BAY OF BISCAY

    06.11.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a firefighting exercise during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck, June 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. NavyÕs capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 05:11
    Photo ID: 7859410
    VIRIN: 230612-N-CO784-1254
    Location: BAY OF BISCAY
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Mass Causulity Exercise

