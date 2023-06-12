Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) carry a stretcher during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck, June 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 05:11 Photo ID: 7859407 VIRIN: 230612-N-CO784-1178 Resolution: 4547x3031 Size: 1.1 MB Location: BAY OF BISCAY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, mass casualty drill [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.