Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) medical department conduct simulated surgeries in the operating room during a mass casualty drill, June 12, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

