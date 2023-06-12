Mass re-enlistment during Army Heritage Observance

Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and commanding general of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, leads re-enlisting U.S. Army Soldiers through the oath of enlistment during the Army Heritage Observance hosted by Area Support Group-Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 14, 2023. Army Heritage Month aims to promote the Army Values, foster a culture of equity and inclusion, recognize diversity within the Army as a strength and force multiplier, and promote unit cohesion, teamwork, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Rhema Eggleston)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 05:22
|Photo ID:
|7859393
|VIRIN:
|230614-A-RL231-984
|Resolution:
|5456x4019
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
