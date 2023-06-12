230606-N-NS135-1039 NORTH SEA (June 6, 2023) Cryptologic Collection Technician 3rd Class Malcom Caldwell (left) and Cryptologic Collection Technician Seaman Christopher Williams (right), both assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), give a presentation during a Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony, June 6, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 04:10 Photo ID: 7859332 VIRIN: 230606-N-NS135-1039 Resolution: 3266x4899 Size: 663.21 KB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.