USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG

230606-N-NS135-1031 NORTH SEA (June 6, 2023) Chief Damage Controlman Jordan Belcher, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), acts as the Master of Ceremonies during a Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony, June 6, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Location: NORTH SEA