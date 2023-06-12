USS Ramage Deploys with GRFCSG

230606-N-NS135-1023 NORTH SEA (June 6, 2023) Electronics Technician 1st Class Kevin Caviness, Sonar Technician 3rd Class Steven Zio, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Zachariah Pugh, and Electronics Technician 2nd Class Gregory Cook (from left to right), all assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), present arms during Ramage’s Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony, June 6, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

