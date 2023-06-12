Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grilling for the Army's 248th Birthday

    ITALY

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - PFC Luis Torres, a culinary specialist assigned to Gamble Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade, grills behind the Curry Dining Facility in preparation for their 248th Army Birthday celebration lunch on June 14, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 04:21
    VIRIN: 230614-A-LJ797-456
    Location: IT
    Culinary Specialist
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    173rd
    Army Birthday
    Army Cook
    StrongerTogether

