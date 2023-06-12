HELICOPTER SEA COMBAT SQUADRON (HSC) 21 CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS ON USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14)

MAKASSAR STRAIT (June 9, 2023) – Aviation Electronic Technician 3rd Class Feaisal Dosary, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 detachment five, poses for photo during flight operations aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14). Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

Date Taken: 06.08.2023
Location: MAKASSAR STRAIT