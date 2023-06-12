MAKASSAR STRAIT (June 9, 2023) – Sailors, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 detachment five, conduct flight operations while attached to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14). Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 03:44
|Photo ID:
|7859322
|VIRIN:
|230609-N-FD567-1297
|Resolution:
|4165x2975
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MAKASSAR STRAIT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HELICOPTER SEA COMBAT SQUADRON (HSC) 21 CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS ON USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT