    Air Defender 23 [Image 2 of 2]

    Air Defender 23

    WUNSTORF, NI, GERMANY

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ricardo Arce Aguileras, right, an aerial porter with the 156th Contingency Response Group, 156th Airlift Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard, helps to load a German air force A400M Atlas aircraft with U.S. Air Force personnel and cargo in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 6, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 03:43
    Photo ID: 7859321
    VIRIN: 230609-Z-SF462-1006
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF, NI, DE 
    This work, Air Defender 23 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defender 23
    Air Defender 23

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    Air Defender
    146AW
    AD23

