    HELICOPTER SEA COMBAT SQUADRON (HSC) 21 CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS ON USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) [Image 6 of 8]

    HELICOPTER SEA COMBAT SQUADRON (HSC) 21 CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS ON USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14)

    MAKASSAR STRAIT

    06.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MAKASSAR STRAIT (June 9, 2023) – Sailors, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 detachment five, conduct flight operations while attached to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14). Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 03:44
    Location: MAKASSAR STRAIT
    This work, HELICOPTER SEA COMBAT SQUADRON (HSC) 21 CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS ON USS MANCHESTER (LCS 14) [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC 21
    US Seventh Fleet
    DESRON 7 Destroyer Squadron Seven
    USS MANCHESTER (LCS14)

