    Shinka 23| HMH Conducts Hot Refuel [Image 1 of 5]

    Shinka 23| HMH Conducts Hot Refuel

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 36, prepares to land during Shinka 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 13, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting 3rd Marine Division’s execution of Shinka 23 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Shinka 23 is a company-level force-on-force exercise, split into two week-long realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    TAGS

    USMC
    Refuel
    1MAW
    HMH 462
    Shinka 23

