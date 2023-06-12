Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 Familiarization Flight [Image 8 of 9]

    Shinka 23| HMLA 169 Familiarization Flight

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rylan Wolfe, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, and a native of New Braunfels, Texas, surveys the land during Shinka 23 at Combined Arms Training Center (CATC), Camp Fuji, Japan, June 13, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting 3rd Marine Division’s execution of Shinka 23 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Shinka 23 is a company-level force-on-force exercise, split into two week-long realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 01:19
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    Hometown: NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shinka 23| HMLA 169 Familiarization Flight [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    HMLA 169
    1MAW
    Shinka 23

