Shinka 23| HMLA 169 Familiarization Flight

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan Stellhorn, a UH-1Y Venom pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, conducts preflight checks during Shinka 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 13, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting 3rd Marine Division’s execution of Shinka 23 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Shinka 23 is a company-level force-on-force exercise, split into two week-long realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

