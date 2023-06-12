NSA Souda Bay commemorates 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 12, 2023) Chief Navy Counselor Megan Steffy, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, discusses the contributions of women to the U.S. military during a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act on June 12, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

