    NSA Souda Bay commemorates 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act [Image 4 of 5]

    NSA Souda Bay commemorates 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act

    GREECE

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 12, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Erian Francisco, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, delivers an invocation during a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act on June 12, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

