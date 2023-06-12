Shinka 23 | HMLA-169 Familiarization Flight

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, gets refueled by Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 during Shinka 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 13, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting 3rd Marine Division’s execution of Shinka 23 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Shinka 23 is a company-level force-on-force exercise, split into two week-long realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

