PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2023) – U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Joshua Amavizia, from Antioch, Calif., performs a pre-flight inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 13, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

Date Taken: 06.13.2023