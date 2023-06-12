Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Hafer 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2023) – U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jaden Schultz, from El Cajon, Calif., performs a pre-flight inspection on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 13, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    IMAGE INFO

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Flight Deck

