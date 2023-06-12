Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company supports troop project at Fort McCoy [Image 44 of 57]

    Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company supports troop project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An Army Reserve Soldier with the 411th Engineer Company of the Rear Detachment from Davenport, Iowa, operates a grader June 12, 2023, to regrade a road on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of a troop project at the installation. The 411th had several Soldiers supporting several troop projects at Fort McCoy in June 2023 to not only get training for those Soldiers but also help Fort McCoy improve its infrastructure. Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at the installation each year, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The projects provide valuable training for Army engineer units to train their Soldiers and also, on occasion, support training for engineer units from other military services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 23:09
    Photo ID: 7859031
    VIRIN: 230612-A-OK556-761
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company supports troop project at Fort McCoy [Image 57 of 57], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

