Resiliency is key

Resiliency team volunteers from the Lt. Col. Horace Meek Hickam Elementary School, Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, and Dr. John Duarte, 15th Wing prevention coordinator, pose for a photo in a resiliency room at Hickam Elementary on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 31, 2023. The school is home to children whose parents serve in all branches within the Department of Defense, creating unique circumstances that come with being associated with the military. The room and garden are designed to address challenges that can vary from having a parent deployed, continuous moves and transitioning to new schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

