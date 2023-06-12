Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resiliency is key [Image 6 of 6]

    Resiliency is key

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Resiliency team volunteers from the Lt. Col. Horace Meek Hickam Elementary School, Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, and Dr. John Duarte, 15th Wing prevention coordinator, pose for a photo in a resiliency room at Hickam Elementary on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 31, 2023. The school is home to children whose parents serve in all branches within the Department of Defense, creating unique circumstances that come with being associated with the military. The room and garden are designed to address challenges that can vary from having a parent deployed, continuous moves and transitioning to new schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 22:00
    Photo ID: 7858979
    VIRIN: 230531-F-JA727-0127
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.02 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency is key [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resiliency is key
    Resiliency is key
    Resiliency is key
    Resiliency is key
    Resiliency is key
    Resiliency is key

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Resiliency is key

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th Wing
    Hickam Elementary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT