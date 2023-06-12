Resiliency is key

Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, signs a resiliency message on a rock to add in the resiliency garden during the opening of a resiliency facility at Lt. Col. Horace Meek Hickam Elementary School on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 31, 2023. The garden is filled with inspirational and encouraging quotes that serve as reminders when students are gathering in the garden. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
