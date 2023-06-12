Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, signs a resiliency message on a rock to add in the resiliency garden during the opening of a resiliency facility at Lt. Col. Horace Meek Hickam Elementary School on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 31, 2023. The garden is filled with inspirational and encouraging quotes that serve as reminders when students are gathering in the garden. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 22:00 Photo ID: 7858978 VIRIN: 230601-F-JA727-0020 Resolution: 5366x3148 Size: 6.96 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resiliency is key [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.