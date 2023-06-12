Resiliency is key

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, signs a resiliency message on a rock to add in the resiliency garden during the opening of a resiliency facility at Lt. Col. Horace Meek Hickam Elementary School on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 31, 2023. The garden is filled with inspirational and encouraging quotes that serve as reminders when students are gathering in the garden. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    15th Wing
    Hickam Elementary

