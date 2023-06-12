Lt. Col. Horace Meek Hickam Elementary School members and Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, pose for a photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a resiliency room at Hickam Elementary on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 31, 2023. The room and garden were designed by children from the school and built with the intention of helping students cope with stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 22:00 Photo ID: 7858977 VIRIN: 230531-F-JA727-0087 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.77 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resiliency is key [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.