    IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community (Part 3) [Image 29 of 29]

    IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community (Part 3)

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Joaniqua Rutherford, a dental technician from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., cleans dental instruments during the Innovative Readiness Training mission IRT Hoosier Care in Terre Haute, Ind., June 13, 2023. Led by the 181st Intelligence Wing, IRT Hoosier Care is a Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training partnership that provides no-cost services to the community and real-world training to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

