(From left) Army Staff Sgt. Yelena Fox and Staff Sgt. Ashley Wilcher, both dental technicians with the Indiana Army National Guard, post for a photo during Innovative Readiness Training mission IRT Hoosier Care at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 13, 2023. IRT Hoosier Care is a Department of Defense-led partnership with local organizations that provides no-cost services to the community while providing real-world training to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 20:19
|Photo ID:
|7858879
|VIRIN:
|230613-Z-TO616-1358
|Resolution:
|7637x5091
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community (Part 3) [Image 29 of 29], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT